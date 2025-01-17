Conversation on financing model for Corentyne River Bridge to completed soon

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill announced that the financing model for the Corentyne River Bridge is nearing completion.

This was revealed during a stakeholders’ consultation on the Palmyra to Moleson Creek road expansion project on Wednesday at the Regional Democratic Council in New Amsterdam, Region Six.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill provides an update on the Corentyne River Bridge and the Berbice River Bridge

The bridge is a joint project between Guyana and Suriname.

Minister Edghill said the procurement process is completed and the evaluated contractor is in place.

In July of last year, Minister Edghill noted that Guyana and Suriname were awaiting financial approval from the Republic of China. Once the discussion is concluded, the project will forge ahead.

Upon completion, the bridge will unlock numerous opportunities for the two states.

“With the bridge across the Corentyne River, every tourist who comes from Europe to visit Suriname will have an incentive to add [with] Guyana as a must destination.

It will become easier for them to drive over. The intent is to make that island that the Corentyne Bridge will be connecting a duty-free zone, farmers must be able to take their produce and sell,” Minister Edghill stated.

The minister emphasised that the Corentyne River Bridge will play a crucial role in establishing the ‘new energy corridor of South America.’

He highlighted that Guyana and Suriname will benefit from increased trade and business opportunities with Brazil and French Guiana, given their shared location on the north-central coast of South America.

Shifting his focus to the construction of the new Berbice River Bridge, Minister Edghill announced that a contract to dredge the Berbice River channel will be awarded soon.

“We are now inviting the financial proposals from companies that are prequalified for a high-span bridge across the Berbice River…We have just gone out and we are at the stage of execution of a contract for the dredging of the Berbice channel,” the public works minister noted.

Just a week ago, the minister said nine international companies expressed their interest in constructing the bridge. Of the nine companies, seven were prequalified to design, finance and construct the bridge.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has already announced that the new bridge will be toll-free upon operation, reducing the cost and time of travel.

