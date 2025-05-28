Gov’t rubbishes misleading claims on Hosororo Secondary School, new contractor nears finalisation

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, doubled down on the spurious claims by an Opposition Parliamentarian that the government has abandoned the construction of the Hosororo Secondary School and other vital projects in Region One.

In a recent Facebook post, Minister Manickchand clarified that the previous contractor for the Hosororo Secondary School had their contract terminated due to non-performance and failure to meet contractual obligations.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand

She revealed that the process of securing a new contractor to complete the facility is now almost complete, underscoring the government’s zero-tolerance policy for project delays.

“The contractor was terminated for nonperformance as per the contract. That is not something we are ever happy to do. We would simply prefer that the work is finished so that we could get our children into school. So the PPP/C Govt’s intention and desire to provide seats in school for every child could be realised,” the education minister stated.

Once completed, the Hosororo Secondary School is designed to accommodate over 500 students. The facility will feature 29 classrooms, modern physics, chemistry, and biology laboratories, and a TVET centre equipped with both industrial and home economics laboratories.

A student dormitory for 200 students and a teachers’ duplex living quarters for 20 teachers will be constructed. The initial contract for the school was signed in July 2023.

Beyond Hosororo, significant progress is being made on Waramuri Secondary, Matthew’s Ridge Secondary, and Kwebanna Secondary Schools in the region.

These projects build on recent successes, such as the commissioning of the reconstructed Northwest Secondary in November 2024, which now provides a conducive learning environment for 575 students after its destruction by fire in September 2021.

The government is also ensuring that all new and existing learning facilities are staffed with trained teachers to deliver the highest quality education.

Over the past four years, the government has invested over $4 billion in the construction and maintenance of schools across Region One.

In addition to education, the government is executing a number of infrastructure and social development projects across Region One, aimed at improving the quality of life for all residents.

Water Access

Significant strides have been made in ensuring access to potable water for every household.

To date, over $1.5 billion has been invested, resulting in new wells being completed in communities including Oronoque, Carbrora, Aracuru, Santa Rosa, and Kumaka.

An interior view of the maternal waiting home at Mabaruma

This year, Region One is set to benefit from the construction of 51 more wells, particularly in Mabaruma and Moruca, serving communities such as Kamwatta, Hosororo, Matthews Ridge, and Santa Rosa. Potable water access in Region One currently stands at 89 per cent.

Housing Expansion

Housing opportunities are expanding, with over 50 residents receiving land allocations on May 27 at the new Tract ‘A’ housing scheme in Mabaruma. A similar exercise is planned for Port Kaituma.

Through the Hinterland Housing Programme, houses have been completed in Kokerite, Warapoka, Haimaruni, and other communities. Construction is underway on 10 houses at Canal Bank, with plans for ten houses each in Imbotero, Arakaka, and Baramita.

Improving Accessibility and Transportation

The government’s massive infrastructure programme includes the construction and rehabilitation of roads, bridges, and transportation networks to improve accessibility and reduce travel times.

Over $1.5 billion was spent on roads in Mabaruma, Port Kaituma, Matthews Ridge, Wauna, and Rincon, while some $305 million was invested in road upgrades from Kwebanna to Kumaka and San Jose.

Funds totalling $224.6 million were invested for road rehabilitation in Heaven Hill, Hell Hill, and Station Street at Matthews Ridge, benefiting over 2,000 residents. Wauna’s main access road was also upgraded to the tune of $51.1 million.

A new airstrip will be constructed at Matthews Ridge, which will be built by the residents through the Ministry of Public Works’ Special Projects Unit (SPU).

Tenders are out for new and enhanced ferry stellings at Kumaka, Morawhanna, and Port Kaituma.

Health

Access to quality healthcare remains a government priority, with over $1 billion invested to boost healthcare access. These investments have ensured adequate staffing and medical supplies across the region.

Some 1,039 residents are now enjoying better access to health services at the reconstructed health posts at Kamwatta, Arukamai and Imbotero. Pregnant women from far-flung communities now have access to a $46 million maternal waiting home at Mabaruma.

Kamwatta new health post

Construction is ongoing on a G$4.4 billion modern regional hospital in Moruca, expected to be completed within 24 months, eliminating the need for residents to travel long distances for specialised care.

Telemedicine sites are available, with additional sites planned this year, enabling teleconsultations and services like ultrasound and obstetric consultations for expectant mothers.

Enhanced Judicial Services

Access to judicial services has been improved with the commissioning of a new $277.9 million Magistrate’s Court at Mabaruma.

These significant developmental projects have generated crucial job opportunities for many residents, providing additional disposable income for families and stimulating the local economy.

