Gov’t’s “rights-based” approach to development empowering vulnerable groups – Min. Teixeira

Guyana has made considerable progress in realising several human rights for citizens, owed to the government’s “rights-based” approach to development.

This strategy has proved instrumental in reducing disparities between urban and rural areas, and empowering vulnerable groups.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira made the assertion on Monday as she addressed the opening ceremony of the Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Expo, which was held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

The minister outlined that over the years, rights to housing, internet connectivity, and to a clean and safe environment have been critical areas of development.

“The right to housing is particularly interesting for women, because 40 per cent of the house owners in Guyana are female,” she pointed out.

This is a major step forward, according to the minister, especially against the backdrop of the poverty-ridden state of Guyana’s economy during the late 1900s.

This is also the case with access to clean water and healthcare. According to Minister Teixeira, there is now also greater equality in the households. She explained that while household work is still mostly done by women, there is a push to have men share more equally in these responsibilities.

Patrons visit a booth at the Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Expo

Additionally, investments in telecommunications, internet, and satellite communications have improved access to services, especially in rural and hinterland areas.

This is made possible through programmes such as the Solar Home Systems Project and the ICT Access & E-Services for Hinterland, Poor & Remote Communities Project.

“All of us as citizens, government, private sector… it is our responsibility to promote, protect and preserve democracy and human rights, and most of all, to make sure that everyone is treated equally. Our democratic governance has become better, more inclusive, more participatory than before,” she underscored.

The minister also pointed to various social protection programmes that target vulnerable populations like the elderly, children and persons with disabilities. These programmes provide cash transfers, healthcare subsidies and similar support, helping to reduce poverty and improve living standards.

Similarly, the government is investing heavily in education and training, through initiatives like the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) and the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

Further, the rights of indigenous people are recognised and protected, and this includes their rights to land and cultural heritage. The PPP/C government empowers Guyana’s indigenous communities to participate in decision-making processes and benefit firsthand from the development initiatives unfolding across the country.

Attendees at the Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Expo on Monday

“We are trying to create resilient institutions that have the capacity and the competency to reduce corruption, to not only prevent and reduce it, but also to uncover it and to prosecute it,” the parliamentary affairs minister said.

The Human Rights and Anti-Corruption expo aims to raise awareness on the is held on December 9 and 10 from 10 AM to 5 PM, and features over 40 interactive booths by government ministries, constitutional agencies, statutory bodies, and international organisations.

Patrons have the opportunity to access services, gather information, and engage directly with these agencies.

The expo also features insightful panel discussions on building resilient institutions and collective action to protect human rights and combat corruption.

