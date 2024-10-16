Guyana’s forest preservation efforts futuristic, innovative – AG Nandlall

Guyana’s approach to forest preservation serves as an example of how governments can harness innovation and technology for sustainable development.

This view was proffered by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall as he delivered remarks at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) 149th General Assembly on Wednesday.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall delivering his remarks at the IPU’s 149th General Assembly meeting

The event is being held in Geneva, Switzerland under the theme “Harnessing Science, Technology, and Innovation for a more Peaceful and Sustainable Future”.

“While it can be argued that science and technology may have led to environmental degradation which exists today, we cannot undo what is already done…we can use the technological opportunities available to protect and preserve what is left,” he posited.

Minister Nandlall argued that as parliaments worldwide grapple with maximising the benefits of science and technology while minimising the associated challenges, Guyana can be used as a prime example of innovative approaches to achieving this crucial balance.

“Guyana presents a model for the global community to emulate. Unless we act on these matters swiftly and condignly, then the burdens of science and technology will quickly outstrip their benefits,” the Attorney General said.

Through the country’s first Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) which was unveiled in 2009, Guyana, under the leadership of then President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, was able to secure a deal with Norway for up to US $250M. This agreement simply meant that Guyana had to continue to preserve its dense forests and use the resources for continued mitigation and adaptation efforts.

With more than 80% of the country being covered by forest, Guyana can sequester approximately 19.5 gigatons of carbon. This strategy plays a crucial role in the global fight against climate change.

As a result, the Government of Guyana through the Expanded LCDS 2030, managed to sign a deal with Hess Corporation for up to US $750M for 30% of the carbon credits Guyana’s forest offers.

Since the signing in December 2022, Guyana has managed to support Amerindian communities in the development of sustainable projects that will serve as new sources of revenue. Also, monies have been allocated to significant adaptation measures, including the construction of several new Hope-like canals and other flood prevention works in regions Three, Five, and Six.

These and many other initiatives form part of the government’s plan to ensure that science and technology are used to improve the welfare of the citizenry.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

