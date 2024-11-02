Hinterland residents urged to participate in BIT programmes to foster tourism products

Hinterland residents are urged to participate in the various the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) programmes to foster tourism products within their villages.

One of the key courses that were stressed upon by Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton is food preparation.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton speaks to some of the village leaders during the outreach to the region

During a visit to the Mabaruma Sub-district, Region One last Wednesday, the minister encouraged residents living in those hinterland areas to further enhance their cooking skills through the programme.

“Any village that is considering tourism as a project or developmental economic stream must ensure that people are trained so that they can build on their existing cooking skills,” the minister stated.

According to the minister, the hinterland region is where most of Guyana’s tourism products are found, so it is important for these areas to also serve rich cuisines that will entice tourists to encourage them to revisit.

Minister Hamilton added that a crucial aspect of a dish is the consistency in its taste. As such, this must be mastered by the residents.

“When you encourage villages to foster tourism and hospitality, a big partner of that is teaching people in the villages to boost their cooking capabilities,” the labour minister stressed.

Additionally, Minister Hamilton encouraged the village leaders to play an active role in ensuring that residents are involved in the community’s development by way of participation.

“Do not be shy to ask for government services. What we do across the country is not a favour but it is us giving service and that is what we must do. So, do not be shy to access these services,” the minister said.

He charged the toshaos and Community Development Councils (CDCs) of the Indigenous communities to not let the opportunities that are provided pass the residents by. Instead, urged them to participate in every possible course that comes their way.

This, he said, is how the capacity of the villages is built when more of its residents become educated and versatile in various fields.

Residents, especially the females were also encouraged to take up other available programmes, especially the heavy-duty equipment course.

The minister stressed that females should divert to other areas of work that are more lucrative which allows them to also adapt to the transformation of the modern society.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

