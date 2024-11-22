‘Historic’ visit by Indian PM has positive implications for Guyana

– GS Jagdeo

The General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has expressed enthusiasm about the Indian Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s historic visit to Guyana, noting the many fruitful outcomes.

Over the last two days, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Prime Modi held extensive bilateral discussions, cementing partnerships in key areas.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo and Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi

Coming out of the bilateral engagements, the two nations formalised five Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) in the areas of hydrocarbons, agriculture, healthcare ICT, capacity building, technology, and transportation.

“These are areas that India has done extremely well in. It’s a global leader in many of the areas and it has enormous experience and capability to help in this regard. So, we are extremely happy that had happened,” Dr Jagdeo said at Thursday’s press conference in Georgetown at Freedom House.

Moreover, he pointed out that discussions have been held with Minster of External Affairs, regarding practical modalities to translate the declaration of intent into programmes, projects, and policies that will directly benefit the people.

Jagdeo emphasised India’s global standing as a rapidly growing economy, expected to become the fourth-largest in the world, surpassing Japan – which makes his visit to Guyana, even more significant.

“He was very connected to Guyana. He knew the issues he had come here before he had so we’re very happy. as I said, before, that he took so much time to spend in our country,” he expressed.

In addition, the general secretaryunderscored India’s success as a democratic nation, with a massive electorate of over a billion registered voters and a history of conducting large-scale elections efficiently and peacefully.

This success, according to him, is presented as a positive example for other countries, “and particularly here in Guyana where we’ve had our challenges with democracy.”

During his successful state visit, President Ali bestowed Guyana’s highest national award, the Order of Excellence, for his exceptional leadership on the global stage.

He also delivered remarks at the CARICOM-India Summit and graced a special sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

This is first time a Prime Minister of India has visited Guyana in over 50 years. However, Modi visited the country as a private citizen, many years ago.

