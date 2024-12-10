Human rights fundamental to dignity and welfare of citizens – Prime Minister Phillips

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, emphasised the critical between safeguarding human rights and combating corruption and noted that human rights are fundamental to the dignity and welfare of every individual.

The Prime Minister made the assertion today during the opening of the Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Expo, which was organised by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance and is being held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

In his address, the Prime Minister underscored the universal and indivisible nature of human rights.

“Human rights are inherent to all individuals, regardless of nationality, ethnicity, gender, religion, language, or any other status. These are universal, inalienable, and interdependent, forming the cornerstone of justice, dignity, and equality worldwide.”

He elaborated on Guyana’s efforts to uphold these principles and ensure that civil and political freedoms, the right to work, fair wages, access to education and healthcare, and the collective rights of Indigenous people are advanced.

Prime Minister Phillips reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to upholding international agreements, emphasising that the Government ensures all conventions related to human rights and anti-corruption measures are respected and honoured.

“Our government continues to work with the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance to ensure that we protect the human rights of all Guyanese…We respect all international organisations pertaining to the observance and promotion of human rights that we signed on to, honouring our agreements with the United Nations, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch.”

He noted that the Government is not only taking an “inter-agency or whole-of-government approach” to addressing human rights and corruption but is also pursuing a “whole-of-society approach” where local advocacy plays a vital role.

Further, the Prime Minister linked the fight against corruption to the promotion of human rights and highlighted its impact on democracy, the rule of law, and economic development. He outlined Government initiatives, including enforcing anti-corruption laws, protecting whistleblowers, and recovering illicitly acquired assets.

“Corruption affects the rule of law. Corruption affects economic development and trust in institutions, making anti-corruption initiatives essential for promoting fairness, transparency and accountability. As we govern the affairs of Guyana, we are committed as a Government to ensure that we promote all legal frameworks and policies aimed at increasing our anti-corruption activities.”

He noted, too, that the enhancement of institutions that promote human rights and fight against corruption continues to be a fundamental focus of the government.

Additionally, Prime Minister Phillips highlighted the importance of public engagement and education in raising awareness about human rights and anti-corruption efforts, urging citizens to continue learning about their rights and responsibilities.

The event, themed “Building Resilience: Safeguarding Human Rights and Combating Corruption,” united diverse stakeholders in Guyana to commemorate Anti-Corruption Day, observed on December 9, and International Human Rights Day, which is observed on December 10. It features over 40 booths hosted by Government ministries, agencies, and international organisations.

