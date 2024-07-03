Kopinang to get $199M Secondary School, promoting education access in Guyana’s Hinterland

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on Tuesday (July 2) marked a pivotal moment in Guyana’s educational landscape by ceremoniously commencing the construction of the Kopinang Secondary School in Region Eight.

This initiative, part of a comprehensive effort by the government to expand access to secondary education across the country, underscores a significant investment in educational infrastructure valued at $199,376,751.

Plans for the Kopinang Secondary School were set in motion following Minister Manickchand’s visit to Kopinang Village last year, where she engaged residents and announced the ministry’s commitment to establishing a modern educational facility.

The school is anticipated to accommodate approximately 250 students upon completion, and will feature modern amenities including laboratories, an information technology lab, and a library, ensuring a conducive learning environment for students.

Minister Manickchand emphasised the transformative impact of the Kopinang Secondary School on the local community, stating that the children will no longer have to go to school outside of their region to access their education.

The construction contract for the Kopinang Secondary School was awarded to Sheriff Construction Inc., following a competitive bidding process overseen by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), pursuant to public advertisements in the newspaper and on the World Wide Web.

The establishment of the Kopinang Secondary School not only addresses the educational needs of the community, but also supports local economic growth by creating job opportunities and fostering community development.

This contract forms part of a larger allocation of $407,659,560 dedicated to constructing secondary schools in Region Eight, reflecting the government’s commitment to enhancing educational opportunities in hinterland communities. The region will have secondary schools in Kopinang, Monkey Mountain and Micobie.

This Monday, Minister Manickchand turned the sod for the construction of a new Monkey Mountain Secondary School worth $208M.

During her visit, she also spoke to current trainee teachers and prospective trainee teachers about their plans, concerns, and likely areas of study across the nursery, primary and secondary levels, and encouraged them to continue pouring into their communities. She also informed the teachers that their studies would be delivered via Moodle as opposed to modules.

The Ministry of Education has embarked on an ambitious program to construct several secondary schools across the country, supported by a significant allocation of $74.4 billion for educational infrastructure development and maintenance.

This initiative aims to meet the growing demand for secondary education and foster holistic development nationwide.

Upon completion, the Kopinang Secondary School will not only provide educational facilities but also contribute to local economic growth by creating job opportunities during construction and supporting community development initiatives.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

