NDMA expands cybersecurity efforts with training for 44 public sector employees in Bartica

As Government continues to expand its online services, public sector employees must be equipped to protect the integrity and confidentiality of our information systems. As such, the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) on October 25, 2024, concluded a cybersecurity training programme for forty-four (44) public sector employees in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The initiative, which aims to bolster the cybersecurity readiness of government employees, aligns with NDMA’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the digital resilience and capacity of public institutions throughout Guyana.

With more government services being made available online, public sector employees need to understand the basics of cybersecurity to protect their personal data and the digital infrastructure that supports government operations. The Bartica training programme was part of NDMA’s efforts to ensure that these employees are well-prepared to respond to cybersecurity threats, safeguard sensitive information, and maintain the integrity of online government services.

The training covered crucial aspects of cybersecurity, including threat identification, data protection, safe internet practices, and incident response procedures. By equipping participants with the skills needed to identify and address potential risks, the programme aimed to foster a secure and vigilant digital environment across Region Seven. Participants benefitted from a mixture of theoretical and practical exercises integrated into the sessions, which provided real- world insights into handling cybersecurity incidents and understanding the evolving nature of digital threats.

This initiative was one of several cybersecurity training programs spearheaded by NDMA in 2024. The Authority remains committed to strengthening the digital capacity of Guyana’s public sector, reinforcing government’s vision of a digitally resilient nation. NDMA’s strategic focus on expanding cybersecurity awareness is also intended to support the national development agenda, ensuring that government services remain secure and accessible to all citizens.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, NDMA will expand its training programs to other regions, aiming to create a robust network of cybersecurity-aware public sector professionals.

The Authority’s proactive efforts to fortify Guyana’s digital infrastructure demonstrates its dedication to the secure delivery of eGovernment services and to meeting the demands of a rapidly advancing digital society.

Government continues to invest heavily in digital infrastructure to support the growing demand for online services and technological advancements. In recent years, numerous initiatives have been launched to bridge the digital divide and promote a more technologically adept public sector. Recent investments in digital services like the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) single-window portal, and the bolstering of Guyana’s telemedicine capabilities underscore government’s goals of making critical services more accessible and readily available across all ten administrative regions.

These advancements are part of a national strategy to create a digital ecosystem where all citizens can benefit from government initiatives, irrespective of their location. The NDMA remains a critical partner in ensuring that as these services move online, public sector employees are equipped to protect all critical government and user data.

