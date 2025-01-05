New Mackenzie-Wismar Bridge 31 per cent complete; substantial progress expected by year-end

Construction of the US$35 million Mackenzie-Wismar Bridge in Linden, Region Ten, is now 31 per cent completion, with significant advancements anticipated by the end of the year.

The update was provided during a site visit on Sunday morning, led by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

The mega project, executed by China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, includes the construction of a four-lane 220-metre-long precast concrete bridge that includes essential safety features such as lighting and sidewalks.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during a briefing on the progress of the bridge

During a brief presentation by the contractor and technical personnels, it was noted that work on the bridge began on April 8, 2024, and is expected to be completed on April 7, 2026.

A temporary trestle bridge has also been constructed to facilitate transport without placing additional load on the existing bridge. This structure is operational and allows uninterrupted passage for emergency vehicles and vessels.

The next phase of the project will focus on the pile foundation. Installation of the drilling platform is scheduled to begin on January 5 and this will be followed by pile construction in early February.

The pile foundation works will proceed round the clock to meet deadlines. Construction of the girder fabrication yard, which is integral to the project, is set to start in March.

All preliminary designs and surveys have been completed, while detailed design revisions are underway. Temporary facilities for workers and equipment have been fully established, and materials for the pile foundation are expected to arrive on-site by January 20.

In addition to the bridge, the Ministry of Public Works will oversee the construction of access roads and a roundabout to improve connectivity.

President Ali has instructed the ministry that these works should be expedited through tenders to ensure their timely completion.

“All that we have to do must be completely designed and the engineer bidding document ready for advertisement by next Saturday,” he said.

Addressing a large gathering of residents who came out to welcome him, the president emphasised that in addition to the bridge, the government is investing billions in infrastructure to transform Linden’s landscape and enhance the livelihood of residents.

He said that members of his cabinet have visited the region frequently in the last six months, compared to what the previous APNU+AFC Administration did during its entire term in office.

“You had more visits because we are committed to the development of people, and we are committed to working with people for their individual and community development,” the president stated.

The president also toured the MacKenzie Sports Ground to assess progress on its transformation into a modern sports facility.

International standard stadium lights have already been installed and significant progress has been made in constructing spectator stands and pavilions for athletes.

The president was accompanied by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill; Minister within the Ministry Deodat Indar; Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd and Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr.

