President Ali outlines transformative plans to create best environment for cricketers, other sports

– distributes sports gear to 450 youths

Recognising the critical role of young people in Guyana’s development, the government has invested in numerous initiatives to ensure that youths have access to world-class sports amenities and other support countrywide.

This was highlighted by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre at Liliendaal, on Saturday, where he distributed sports gear to 450 youths countrywide.

President Ali underscored that the government is investing in cricket with the transformative plans that will soon come on stream, Guyana will be able to create the best cricket environment to support national, regional and international cricketers.

With plans to construct a state-of-the-art facility, Guyana wants to be recognised for having an academy that can create the best environment for the growth of the finest fast bowlers, elite spinners, and batsmen who can bat and bowl.

“The cricket equipment that each of you will get today. You, young people must be exposed to these things…I am happy that we have so many young women and I believe that you are going to be tremendously good players as we move forward,” President Ali said.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing youths at the distribution exercise of sports gear at Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Saturday

Importantly, he charged the young players to create their own home nets which will aid in the enhancement of their skill sets.

The government has launched several initiatives to help young people to realise their full potential.

He continued by saying, “When you’re talented and gifted, you have to sacrifice more… That is the only way that you will realise the full potential of that talent and gift. There are some of us here who will be gifted. But that talent and gift will remain if you don’t nurture it, build it and shape it and that is important.”

The youths were also encouraged to capitalise on the government’s eye testing and spectacle vouchers programme.

President Ali tasked the Attorney General to create manuals relating to the rules and regulations that govern the game to assist the school system. These manuals can be attached to the back of the exercise books.

A new and exciting world-class cricketing programme will be launched soon in Guyana.

Apart from that, the government is building various cricket facilities countrywide.

Each facility will be outfitted with the best sporting amenities.

For the first time, President Ali disclosed that Guyana will be hosting international cricket matches at the new Palmyra Stadium in Region Six in 2025.

Guyana has already put in the request to host the entire women’s tournament for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at Anna Regina Stadium in Region Two in 2025.

Scene of the distribution of sports gear at Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Saturday

Meanwhile, the cricket stadium in Region Ten will be completed by year-end end.

The government is making investments in over 250 cricket grounds across the country. The indoor facility at the National Stadium at Providence will be operationalised very soon.

“I am very pleased to say that Sir Clive Lloyd will be joining us full time in Guyana. He will be in charge of the cricketing academy. We are recruiting all of our former national West Indians players to be a part of this programme,” he revealed.

In the coming weeks, specific initiatives will be launched for football, basketball, table tennis, squash, volleyball and badminton.

The required facilities will be built and the equipment will be distributed countrywide.

“Sports is that interconnection that brings us together,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips highlighted that President Ali’s initiative will reap significant results for the youths to be best in the game, not necessarily tomorrow but for many years to come

“We have the facilities. We have the gear and the young people who take this cricket gear. So, between now and 2034, with your administrators, coaches, teachers and parents, you will get your 10,000 hours in and you will be the best in the sport. Continue to provide that unifying force for Guyana and the Caribbean and the West Indies team, the Guyana team, will once again become the best in the world with your best effort,” the prime minister told the aspiring cricketers.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. emphasised that the government is making the necessary investments to develop young people, noting that for them to succeed and make it to the global stage, they must be dedicated and willing to make the necessary sacrifices.

“All of you here have already proven that you can bat, bowl and field. But to become great and to make it to the world stage, it requires a lot of dedication, sacrifice, hard work…But they don’t want to make kind of effort and sacrifice that are necessary so that they can be acknowledged and earn that title for themselves…It is now for you to back yourself 100 per cent too by going out there and giving your best effort so that you could make yourself, your family, your country and the world proud,” Minister Ramson underlined.

He disclosed that land preparations will begin soon on the 20 acres of land where the Cricket Academy, a world-class facility, will be built at Good Hope, on the East Coast of Demerara.

Minister Charles then pointed out, “So that people from all around the region and other countries that are looking to develop their cricket prowess can come to Guyana to train with some of the best coaching and facilities that exist anywhere. We also have some of the greatest cricketers that have ever walked this planet.”

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, government ministers, members from the Guyana Cricket Board and youths at the distribution exercise on Saturday

Guyana has an amazing track record in cricket and other areas as well as the capability which has already been proven, he added.

Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and Public Service Dr Ashni Singh also spoke at the event.

President Ali also participated in a friendly cricket match with some of the young men and women.

The president was joined by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, and President of Guyana Cricket Board, Bissoondyal Singh.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

