Prudent financial management is essential to accelerate village development – Min Sukhai

–visits Campbelltown, Princeville Villages

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai and a team met with leaders, and residents from Campbelltown and its satellite village, Princeville in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) on Friday.

During the meeting, Minister Sukhai re emphasised the need for prudent management of financial resources to ensure the government’s support aligns with the aspirations of the residents.

She also stressed the importance of utilizing government investments to accelerate economic prosperity, urging the newly elected Village Council to be proactive in their leadership role.

Scenes from the meeting in Princeville Scenes from the meeting in Campbelltown

Leaders were also reminded of the significance of expending approved funds for projects outlined in their proposals, ensuring their completion and tangible benefits for the residents.

“It is important because our government continues to support the development of the village… to ensure that we have a strong village economy and we have food security and that we are engaged in sustainable economic activities that will allow us to thrive,” she stated.

It is not only government funds that should be used to spur growth in the village but also resources earned from productive activities like mining, the Amerindian Affairs Minister pointed out.

Additionally, she underscored the collective responsibility of residents and encouraged their active involvement in village affairs.

The team included Project Coordinator Besham Ramsaywack, Management Development Officer (MDO), responsible for Region Eight, Antonio George, Senior Accountant Ryan Baghernauth, and Auditor Charles Collymore.

Newly elected Toshao for Campbelltown Earl Gildharie and Princeville’s Senior Counsel Lormel Williams were part of the meeting and expressed their commitment to serving their villages’ best interests.

Upon the council’s request, an audit was conducted into the financial affairs of both villages.

A preliminary report was presented, and the Village Council was granted two weeks to remedy any situation or provide more information and documentation.

Furthermore, residents were given the chance to voice any concerns they may have had.

