Public Procurement Commission’s Open Day in Linden Draws 123Participants from Region 10

A total of 123 participants gathered at the Linden Car Park, located opposite the Region 10 RDC office, on the 5th of November to engage with the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) during a Public Open Day event.

The event aimed to engage with attendees, answer questions, address queries, and provide guidance on challenges related to public procurement. It offered a valuable opportunity for participants to enhance their knowledge and understanding of the procurement process. The event, open to the general public, attracted suppliers, contractors, and entities from across the Upper Demerara-Berbice Region 10, creating a platform for stakeholders to engage with PPC team.

The Public Procurement Commission encouraged all suppliers, contractors, procuring entities, and the public to take full advantage of the opportunity to engage with PPC staff, including the Head of Legal/Compliance, Attorney at Law, Training Officer, Civil Engineer, and Procurement Specialists to gain more knowledge of, and seek clarification, on the procurement process. The event provided a platform to discuss essential topics such as:

The Public Procurement Commission: Who we are and what we do • The Public Procurement Process

Tendering Tips

Compliance

Debarment

This event was a part of the ongoing public awareness campaign of the PPC, designed to keep stakeholders informed about the procurement system’s rules and procedures. The intention is to ensure that all participants can navigate, comply, and benefit from the procurement process more effectively.

The PPC is mandated by Section 212AA (1)(b) of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Cap. 1:01, to promote awareness of the rules, procedures, and special requirements of the public procurement process among suppliers, contractors, and public bodies.

The PPC remains committed to fostering a more transparent, fair, and efficient procurement system, empowering all stakeholders to fully understand their rights and responsibilities.

Entities or persons seeking further information are encouraged to contact the PPC via telephone at (592) 226-3729, (592) 231-7306, or (592) 226-2364, or via email at operations@ppc.org.gy.

The PPC remains committed to fostering a transparent, fair, and efficient procurement system, empowering all stakeholders to fully understand their rights and responsibilities.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

