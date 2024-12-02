Several residents get first-time access to electricity at Moleson Creek, Crabwood Creek

After decades of anticipation, residents of Moleson Creek and Crabwood Creek in Region Six now have access to electricity for the first time.

This follows a commitment by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali earlier this year during a regional outreach.

Previously reliant on solar panels and generators for power, the residents faced challenges in executing daily chores and running businesses.

The introduction of reliable electricity has not only enhanced their living standards but also bolstered security within the communities.

On Sunday, the Department of Public Information (DPI) visited both communities where residents expressed their excitement about the new development.

For Vashti Richard, growing up without electricity was especially challenging as her family lacked basic amenities such as a refrigerator, television, and internet access.

“If you wanted to [heat] some food up in the microwave, [we didn’t] had nothing like current [to do that] …I used to use data. It was very hard and expensive,” she said.

Vashti added, “It is a big difference now with the current. Now that we have the current, you can manage a WIFI even though you have to pay the bill, it is better. I have a fridge, a TV and WIFI. I can charge my phone without having to worry about running out of [battery]. I can use a fan. I appreciate the current a lot.”

Nutan Ally, a resident of Crabwood Creek for over ten years, expressed her delight, saying, “We couldn’t put anything in the fridge to cook the next day. We had to buy eggs and sausage. But now, we [can buy] chicken and fish and put everything in our fridge.”

Abid Rahim was equally pleased with Guyana Power and Light Inc.’s prompt response, noting that his metre was installed, and his home connected to the system within two days of applying.

Previously, his family relied on purchasing ice to store meats and other beverages in an old freezer. Now that he has access, Rahim shared, “It has saved us a lot of money because we used to call a taxi to buy the ice for us. It is easier for us… I must thank the government for that.”

Royand Persaud stated that the area was very dark before they were provided with electricity. He explained that lamps and solar panels were not always sufficient and reliable.

“Our lives were miserable because we didn’t have current,” Persaud further stated. He continued, “We are very happy with this current in Moleson Creek. The school is very useful to the school children…I can fairy bulbs to brighten up my place for the Christmas.”

Persaud can now store some of his produce from his garden in his refrigerator.

Fariana Degoeas highlighted that her family previously relied on purchasing ice to store meats and other food supplies.

“Now, we can [use] our fridge and make our ice. Before, we used to buy ice. We can use our TV now…We can charge our electric bikes too. I was happy when I got the call [from GPL] for the current,” she said.

Degoeas has plans to establish a grocery store in her community to help sustain her family.

Nazmoon Yasin shared that her family used to spend $12,000 monthly on mobile data for three phones. She also described the challenges of walking long distances daily to retrieve meats and other food items that a close relative stored in her refrigerator.

“Now, it is easier because we have WIFI that everybody can use. And I am using my fridge all of the time,” Yasin expressed.



This initiative underscores the government’s dedication to expanding electricity access and enhancing the quality of life for every Guyanese citizen.

