Toshao Pio pleased with transformation as gov’t invests close to $100m into Kaibarupai

Tucked away in the far corners of Guyana lies an Amerindian village named Kaibarupai, surrounded by vast forests and creeks. This remote village has witnessed significant transformation since 2020, after being neglected for almost five years.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai recently visited the village and interacted with residents, where she highlighted the resources spent on improving their well-being and livelihoods.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai along with residents of Kaibarupai during her recent three-day outreach

Investments of close to $100 million have been made there to improve the landscape and support projects that create revenue stream for the village’s economy.

Speaking with the Department of Public Inf0rmation (DPI), Toshao Canisius Pio expressed commendations for the developments taking place.

“The government is giving us projects that we are doing. I am very thankful that the government is taking development everywhere…and we will try our best to develop our community,” he stated.

Since 2020, the village has received approximately $8 million in presidential grants.

Using resources from this grant, the village has expanded its fuel depot, rehabilitated its community centre, constructed a guest house and ventured into chicken rearing for profit gains.

Toshao of Kaibarupai Canisius Pio recently spoke with DPI

As part of the $3 billion supplementary fund announced by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, a larger and modern guest house was constructed to the tune of $15 million.

The three-bedroom facility is equipped with all amenities, including internet, television, electricity and other necessary items.

Minister Sukhai commended the Village Council for constructing a brandishing guest house, that cannot be compared to other villages.

“I can agree that this is one of the best guest houses in this sub-district…The transformation taking place in our country is having an impact on every community…I am very pleased with Kaibarupai,” Minister Sukhai expressed.

Kaibarupai has also established a cassava processing plant that is already making profit through the sale of farine.

These are among the many projects that have been completed in the village, with additional projects to come onstream next year.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

