‘We will continue to support these games annually’ – Min Ramson Jr tells North Pakaraimas athletes

– sporting activities officially kicks off in Kamana Village

The North Pakaraimas District Games have begun with great excitement, bolstered by strong assurances of continued government support.

The opening ceremony was held in Kamana Village, Region Eight, and was attended by several government ministers, including Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, and Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai.

The games will feature 22 teams from various villages competing in sports such as football, volleyball, archery, and cricket. Among the participating teams are those from Kato, Kopinang, Tuseneng, Itabac, Kamana, Bamboo Creek, Micobie, Chenapou, Paramakatoi, Kanapang, and Maikwak.

During the opening ceremony, Minister Ramson Jr reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting youth sports, promising ongoing support for the games.

“We need all of you to represent Guyana in this major way. There are major major opportunities that we’re working on on your behalf right now. So that you can get international opportunities,” the minister underscored.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr.

The Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport, along with the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, has collectively allocated $7 million to ensure the successful hosting of the games.

Additionally, Minister Sukhai pointed out that when the PPP/C government returned to office in 2020 after a five-year absence, the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports was reinstated.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai

She stressed the importance of this move, underscoring the government’s commitment to young people, culture, sports, and youth development across the country.

Regional Chairman, Headley Pio, Vice Chairperson of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Sonia Latchman and President of the North Pakaraimas Sport Committee also delivered remarks.

The games hold significant importance as the winning team will represent Region Eight at the Amerindian Heritage Sports event scheduled from September 11-15 at Everest Ground. This provides a valuable platform for showcasing talent and competing at a broader level.

