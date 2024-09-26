Remaining allottees to identify house lots in two weeks at Burma, Shieldstown Schemes

The remaining allottees allocated lands at the Burma and Shieldstown Housing Schemes in Region Five will soon have the opportunity to identify their house lots, enabling them to begin construction on their homes.

This was announced by the Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, during an assessment of ongoing works in the housing schemes on Tuesday.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, Member of Parliament, Faizal Jaffarally, and an engineer from CHPA inspecting the map for the housing scheme

In November 2022, approximately 250 families were allocated residential house lots in these areas, with the majority of allottees having already identified their lots.

Minister Rodrigues noted, “The area is almost completed. I have been assured by the contractors that the works will be fully completed by the end of October”

The ShieldstownHousing Scheme which offers approximately 700 lots, has completed all infrastructural works, including the construction of roads, drainage networks, bridges, and utility installations.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues during an inspection of ongoing works at Burma Housing Scheme

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is expected to finish connecting the area to the network within two weeks. So far, about 460 allottees have identified their lands.

“Shieldstown is fully equipped and all of the allottees can commence construction,” Minister Rodrigues assured.

Since 2020, the government has invested $5.2 billion in infrastructure development across new housing schemes, including Experiment, Balthyock, Burma, and Shieldstown, ensuring that allottees have access to essential amenities.

Ongoing works at Burma Housing Scheme

During her visit, the minister also inspected ongoing works at the Central Housing and Planning Authority’s (CHPA) office in Fort Wellington.

She was accompanied by GWI Regional Manager Heralall Darsan, Member of Parliament Faizal Jaffarally, and other technical officers from the ministry.

